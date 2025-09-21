Colts' Riley Leonard: Serving as emergency QB again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (coach's decision) is inactive as the Colts' emergency third quarterback Week 3 versus Tennessee.
This will be the third straight week to begin that campaign that Leonard serves as Indianapolis' emergency third QB. He's ineligible to enter Sunday's matchup unless both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson are forced out due to injury, illness or ejection.
