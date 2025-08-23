Leonard completed 15 of 20 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and rushed once for 14 yards in the Colts' 41-14 preseason win over the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.

The rookie sixth-round pick drew the start and took full advantage of his extended opportunity, leading an 11-play, 56-yard march that culminated in a field goal to open the contest, and eventually spearheading touchdown drives of 83 yards (12 plays) and 77 yards (four plays). Leonard's one scoring toss was a noteworthy one, slinging a 59-yard dart to Laquon Treadwell with time winding down in the first half. Leonard completed just 50.0 percent of his passes in his preseason debut against the Ravens back on Aug. 7, but he finished strong by going 22-for-32 for 253 yards and Saturday's scoring toss over the final two exhibitions. Leonard also made an impression on the ground by rushing for 58 yards on seven carries across all three preseason tilts, seemingly leaving him with a solid chance of securing the No. 3 job behind Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson.