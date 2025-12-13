Leonard is expected to operate as the Colts' backup quarterback behind Philip Rivers against the Seahawks on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Leonard appeared poised to take on starting duties for the rest of the season after Daniel Jones tore his Achilles during the Colts' Week 14 loss to the Jaguars. However, Indianapolis opted to sign Rivers to the practice squad Wednesday, and after he and Leonard split first-team reps during Week 15 prep, the Colts have opted to go with the 44-year-old quarterback who hasn't seen regular-season play since 2020. How Rivers plays Sunday will likely determine who remains at the helm for the Colts for the rest of the 2025 campaign.