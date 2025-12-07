Leonard completed 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards for no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Jaguars. He added two rushes for five yards and a rushing touchdown.

Leonard entered the game late in the first quarter after Daniel Jones suffered an Achilles injury. It was Leonard's second appearance as a pro, and some inconsistencies followed, as expected. Positively, he used his mobility well to extend plays, on one occasion hitting Alec Pierce on the run for a 24-yard gain. Leonard also scrambled for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to record his first NFL score. On the other hand, he had a pass intercepted and was also sacked for a safety on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach for the Colts. Jones' injury is feared to be season-ending, lining Leonard up to be the starter so long as Anthony Richardson (eye) is also out.