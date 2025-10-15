Leonard appears in line to serve as the top backup to starting quarterback Daniel Jones for a second straight game Sunday against the Chargers after the Colts placed Anthony Richardson (orbital) on injured reserve Monday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

After being inactive for the first five games of the season, Leonard suited up as the Colts' No. 2 quarterback during this past Sunday's 31-27 win over the Cardinals due to Richardson sustaining an orbital fracture in a freak pregame accident. With Richardson's injury now set to keep him out for at least four more games, Leonard is the lone healthy option at quarterback on the 53-man roster beyond Jones, though Indianapolis signed veteran Brett Rypien to its practice squad Wednesday. Rypien brings more experience to the table and could eventually make a push for the No. 2 role if he's able to quickly familiarize himself with head coach Shane Steichen's playbook, but Leonard, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame, would offer far more fantasy upside if he's forced into action in the event of an injury to Jones. Leonard put his dual-threat abilities on full display during the preseason, carrying seven times for 58 yards while completing 34 of 56 pass attempts (60.7 percent) for 345 yards, one touchdown and one interception over three games.