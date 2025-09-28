default-cbs-image
Leonard (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams but will serve as the Colts' emergency third-string quarterback.

Leonard has been Indy's emergency third-string quarterback for every game so far this season. He will only be eligible to enter the game if both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson are forced out due to injury, illness or ejection.

