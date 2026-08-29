Leonard completed three of seven passes for 48 yards and an interception in Saturday's 25-16 preseason loss to the Lions. He added three yards on three carries.

Anthony Richardson got the start under center for the Colts and had a quiet but efficient performance before turning the offense over to Leonard in the second quarter. The 2025 sixth-round pick led a TD drive on his first possession, capped by a DJ Giddens six-yard run, but Leonard then made a poor decision trying to avoid pressure and got picked off just outside the red zone the next time Indianapolis had the ball. Saturday's performances didn't do much to clarify who will begin the season as Daniel Jones' backup, with both potential No. 2's having good and bad moments in camp and during the preseason.