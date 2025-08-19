Coach Shane Steichen said Leonard and Jason Bean will handle quarterback duties for the Colts in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals, Jake Arthur of SI.com reports.

Both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson will rest for the exhibition finale, allowing Leonard and Bean to soak up valuable game reps. Leonard was a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2025 Draft and has completed 19 of 36 passes for 156 scoreless yards and one interception through two preseason contests. He's also rushed six times for 44 yards.