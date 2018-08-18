Therezie signed with the Colts on Saturday.

Therezie will provide some depth in the Colts' secondary and as a potential special teams contributor as he takes aim at a 53-man roster spot with the club. However, he last saw the field in a regular-season game for the Falcons in 2016 and may face an uphill battle to make it through cuts.

