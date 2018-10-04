Turbin is officially back on the Colts' active roster after completing a four-game suspension.

What sort of role Turbin might see now that he's back in the mix is unclear, which clouds his fantasy prospects, but with Marlon Mack (hamstring) out, he could work in a complementary role Thursday in a backfield that will also include Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines. Once fully up to speed, Turbin could potentially emerge as a goal-line option in the Indy offense.

