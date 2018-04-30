Turbin will be joined in the Indianapolis backfield by fourth-round selection Nyheim Hines and fifth-round pick Jordan Wilkins, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 Indy reports.

This is actually a decent outcome for Turbin, with the addition of two running backs negated by the position where they were drafted. The Colts somewhat surprisingly decided to pass on the high-end options in a strong running back class, displaying at least some degree of confidence in Marlon Mack and Turbin. While Mack figures to enter training camp as the favorite for the lead job, Turbin has a shot to earn a role as a short-yardage runner and special teams contributor, with his solid reputation as a blocker potentially also giving him a chance at some playing time on passing downs. However, he could land on the wrong side of the roster bubble if Hines and Wilkins both appear ready to contribute from the get-go.