Colts' Robert Turbin: Could earn committee role
Turbin will be joined in the Indianapolis backfield by fourth-round selection Nyheim Hines and fifth-round pick Jordan Wilkins, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 Indy reports.
This is actually a decent outcome for Turbin, with the addition of two running backs negated by the position where they were drafted. The Colts somewhat surprisingly decided to pass on the high-end options in a strong running back class, displaying at least some degree of confidence in Marlon Mack and Turbin. While Mack figures to enter training camp as the favorite for the lead job, Turbin has a shot to earn a role as a short-yardage runner and special teams contributor, with his solid reputation as a blocker potentially also giving him a chance at some playing time on passing downs. However, he could land on the wrong side of the roster bubble if Hines and Wilkins both appear ready to contribute from the get-go.
More News
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Recovered from elbow injury•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Officially hits IR•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Expected to land on IR•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Expected to miss remainder of season•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Suffers ugly arm injury Monday•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Six touches in Sunday's win•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...