Head coach Frank Reich said there's a possibility Turbin (suspension) will play in Thursday's game against the Patriots, but the running back isn't in line for anything more than a situational role, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Turbin has officially satisfied his four-game PED suspension, but it's not certain the Colts will instantly promote the veteran to the active roster for Thursday's quick turnaround. Even if he does suit up, Turbin likely won't serve as anything more than an occasional short-yardage back that can be trusted in pass protection, setting up both Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines as better fantasy plays.