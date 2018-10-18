Colts' Robert Turbin: Doesn't practice Thursday
Turbin (shoulder) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Turbin has opened Week 7 preparations with back-to-back absences from practice, making it uncertain if he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Bills. Even if he suits up, Turbin seems destined to fill a low-usage role behind Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines. Turbin acted as the Colts' clear top runner in the Week 6 loss to the Jets (12 carries for 89 yards), while Hines handled most of the backfield snaps on passing downs.
