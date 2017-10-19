Colts' Robert Turbin: Expected to land on IR
Turbin (dislocated elbow) is expected to be placed on IR by the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With Turbin out of the mix, look for Marlon Mack to see added touches while working in tandem with veteran starter Frank Gore. Meanwhile, Matt Jones is candidate to move from the inactive list to a reserve role, beginning Sunday against the Jaguars.
