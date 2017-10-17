Colts' Robert Turbin: Expected to miss remainder of season
According to head coach Chuck Pagano, Turbin (arm) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Turbin suffered a brutal arm injury in Monday night's loss to the Titans and while the specifics of the injury have yet to be announced, it is clear that the 27-year-old will miss significant time. The Colts have relied on Frank Gore and Marlon Mack in the backfield for the most part this season, but they may now work Matt Jones and Christine Michael into the fold given Turbin's absence.
