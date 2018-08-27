Coach Frank Reich said Turbin (suspension) will start Thursday's preseason game against Cincinnati, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Given that he missed the past two preseason games with an ankle injury and is set to serve a four-game suspension at the beginning of the regular season, Turbin could be in for a significant workload Thursday against the Bengals. He'll likely fill a much smaller role when he returns to the Colts in Week 5.

