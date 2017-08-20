Colts' Robert Turbin: Follows Gore in Saturday's game
Turbin had five carries for 15 yards and three receptions for 17 yards in Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas.
Turbin had a productive game and was the second running back used after Frank Gore. Marlon Mack looked strong (five carries for 45 yards) in his preseason debut and could challenge for the backup role, but Turbin should begin the season as Gore's backup and as the goal-line back.
More News
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: More dust than yards•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Primed for bigger role in 2017•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Facing competition from Mack and Ferguson•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Could get more early-down work•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Receives modest contract from Colts•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Remaining with Colts•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday night
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...