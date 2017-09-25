Turbin had five carries for 18 yards and one reception for two yards in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Turbin played fewer snaps on offense than last week (28) despite Marlon Mack being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Turbin did have a goal-line carry but failed to score a touchdown. He doesn't appear to have a significant role in the offense and Frank Gore is getting goal-line carries as well, limiting Turbin's fantasy value.