Colts' Robert Turbin: Has five carries in Sunday's win
Turbin had five carries for 18 yards and one reception for two yards in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Turbin played fewer snaps on offense than last week (28) despite Marlon Mack being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Turbin did have a goal-line carry but failed to score a touchdown. He doesn't appear to have a significant role in the offense and Frank Gore is getting goal-line carries as well, limiting Turbin's fantasy value.
More News
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Larger role awaits•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Increased playing time in Week 2•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Minimal work in Week 1•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Given clean bill of health•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Gets night off Saturday•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...