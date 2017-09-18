Colts' Robert Turbin: Increased playing time in Week 2
Turbin had three carries for 11 yards and one reception for eight yards in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
Turbin played more snaps on offense (28) than Robert Mack (11) behind Frank Gore in a reversal from Week 1. Turbin may get more playing time in the short term as Mack may have struggled in pass protection, but Mack may still get the nod as the starter if Gore were to get hurt given the explosiveness Mack has shown at times.
