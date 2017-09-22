Colts' Robert Turbin: Larger role awaits
Turbin will be the primary running back behind Frank Gore on Sunday against the Browns due to Marlon Mack's (shoulder) absence.
Mack mustered one limited practice this week, which may have been enough for the training staff to have the rookie focus on rehab instead of game preparation. With Mack poised for the Week 3 inactive list, his reps should be absorbed by Gore, Turbin and potentially Matt Jones, who was promoted from the practice squad Friday. After two games, Mack carried the rock 16 times on his 28 offensive snaps, so Turbin is a good candidate to see an uptick in that realm.
