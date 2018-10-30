Colts' Robert Turbin: May practice next week
Running backs coach Tom Rathman said Tuesday that the Colts are hopeful Turbin (shoulder) returns to practice as early as next week, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Turbin opened the season with a four-game suspension for a violation of the policy on performance-enhancing drugs and only lasted two games before dislocating his shoulder Week 6 against the Jets. With the Colts on bye this week, it appears Turbin will attempt to give it a go next week with an eye on an appearance Nov. 11 versus the Jaguars.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
With six teams on a bye in Week 9, chances are you've got some holes to fill. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.