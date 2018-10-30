Running backs coach Tom Rathman said Tuesday that the Colts are hopeful Turbin (shoulder) returns to practice as early as next week, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turbin opened the season with a four-game suspension for a violation of the policy on performance-enhancing drugs and only lasted two games before dislocating his shoulder Week 6 against the Jets. With the Colts on bye this week, it appears Turbin will attempt to give it a go next week with an eye on an appearance Nov. 11 versus the Jaguars.