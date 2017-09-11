Turbin had two carries for seven yards and lost four yards on his only reception in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

The season opener had a number of negative developments for Turbin's fantasy value. The Indy offense looks terrible without Andrew Luck at quarterback and Marlon Mack had more carries and was used at the goal line (scoring on a three-yard run). Turbin may have fallen to third on the depth chart and lost his goal-line role as a result.