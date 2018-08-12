Colts' Robert Turbin: Misses practice with an ankle injury
Turbin (suspension) missed practice Saturday after suffering an ankle injury in Thursday's preseason win at Seattle, Mike Chappell reports. Turbin is "week-to-week,'" according to head coach Frank Reich.
Turbin is suspended for the first four NFL regular-season games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. However, he's able to play in the preseason and was likely set for a sizeable workload. The Colts may be thin at running back in the preseason with Marlon Mack also sidelined by a hamstring injury.
