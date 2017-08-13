Colts' Robert Turbin: More dust than yards
Turbin rushed for just six yards on five carries in Sunday's preseason loss to the Lions.
Two of Turbin's five carries went for negative yardage. Low yards-per-carry totals are typically due to a combination of factors, including poor line play, but Turbin has been held to 3.5 yards per carry or less in three of six seasons with four total teams. Despite the mediocre track record, Turbin is probably worth a flier. He scored eight times in 2016 despite just 73 touches and 2017 comes both with a greater need to rest veteran Frank Gore and a shoulder injury to Turbin's primary competition, rookie Marlon Mack.
