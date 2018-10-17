Turbin (shoulder) was absent from practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Turbin's Week 7 status is cloudy at this stage, but in any case his fantasy upside is limited by the fact that Marlon Mack reclaimed his spot atop the Colts' running back depth chart upon his return to action in Week 6's 42-34 loss to the Jets.

