Colts' Robert Turbin: Officially hits IR
The Colts formally placed Turbin (elbow) on injured reserve Friday.
Turbin suffered a dislocated elbow in Monday's loss to the Titans, with Colts head coach Chuck Pagano relaying a day later that the running back would be shut down for the remainder of the season. The 28-year-old's move to IR confirms as much, leaving the Colts with an opening in the backfield for more passing-down work. Josh Ferguson, who was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding transaction, could be tasked with handling a good chunk of the snaps that would have been designated for a healthy Turbin.
