Turbin was suspended four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Turbin only played in six games last season due to an elbow injury, but when healthy he was a reliable third-down back capable in both pass protection and short-yardage rushing scenarios. The eighth-year running back was supposed to return to a similarly significant role in the Colts backfield in 2018, but without Turbin the team will now need to use a combination of Marlon Mack, fourth-round rookie Nyheim Hines (5-foot-9, 197 pounds) and fifth-round rookie Jordan Wilkins (6-1, 217) to shoulder the load. Wilkins' size could make him the favorite to take over short yardage work for the season's first four games.