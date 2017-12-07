Colts' Robert Turbin: Recovered from elbow injury
Turbin, who was placed on injured reserve Oct. 20, said he's fully recovered from a dislocated left elbow, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Turbin looks like he'll be in store for a normal offseason, but despite his good health, he won't be able to play in any of the Colts' final four games or practices during that stretch after the team already exhausted both of its designated-to-return-from-IR spots. The running back will enter the second year of his two-year contract with the Colts in 2018.
