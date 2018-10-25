Colts' Robert Turbin: Recovering from dislocated shoulder
Turbin, who missed practice Wednesday, is bouncing back from a dislocated shoulder, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
While the running back hasn't yet been officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, a return to practice after the the Colts' Week 9 bye seems like a plausible scenario. While Turbin could make his mark down the stretch in goal-line or short-yardage situations, the return of Marlon Mack to the mix has solidified the top of the team's backfield for now.
