Colts' Robert Turbin: Returns to practice
Turbin (shoulder) returned to practice Monday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Turbin hasn't played since Week 6, when he dislocated his shoulder against the Jets. His return to the practice field is an encouraging sign and suggests he may be able to play against the Jaguars in Week 10.
