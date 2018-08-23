Turbin (ankle, suspension) returned to practice Thursday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Turbin took the practice field for the first time since injuring his ankle in Indianapolis' preseason opener Aug. 9. In that particular contest, he impressed with six carries for 27 yards and two catches (on three targets) for 18 yards. It remains to be seen if he'll be healthy enough to play Saturday against the 49ers, leaving one exhibition to make an appearance before kicking off the regular season with a four-game suspension. The rest of the backfield is in flux due to presumed starter Marlon Mack's hamstring injury. For the time being, Jordan Wilkins, Christine Michael and Nyheim Hines figure to battle for reps with the first-team offense.

