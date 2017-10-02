Turbin had six carries for eight yards, including a one-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss at Seattle.

Turbin played 19 snaps on offense and was the primary backup to Frank Gore with Marlon Mack out with a shoulder injury. Turbin scored his first touchdown of the season after frequently being bypassed for the goal-line role in the first three games. His value will be limited to a goal-line carries, which may be rare until Andrew Luck returns at quarterback.