Colts' Robert Turbin: Scores touchdown in Week 4
Turbin had six carries for eight yards, including a one-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss at Seattle.
Turbin played 19 snaps on offense and was the primary backup to Frank Gore with Marlon Mack out with a shoulder injury. Turbin scored his first touchdown of the season after frequently being bypassed for the goal-line role in the first three games. His value will be limited to a goal-line carries, which may be rare until Andrew Luck returns at quarterback.
