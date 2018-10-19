Turbin (shoulder) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Turbin was unable to practice at any point this week, making it an easy decision for the Colts to rule him out for the Week 7 matchup. Once he's cleared to return from the shoulder injury, Turbin may have difficulty earning work out of the Indianapolis backfield with Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines seemingly emerging as coach Frank Reich's preferred ballcarrier and pass-catching option, respectively.