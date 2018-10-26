Turbin (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Down the road, Turbin could potentially help out the Colts in goal-line or short-yardage situations. For now though, the return of Marlon Mack to the mix has solidified the top of the team's backfield, with Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins on hand to work in change-of-pace/reserve roles.