Colts' Robert Turbin: Six touches in Sunday's win
Turbin had four carries for six yards and two receptions for 13 yards in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Turbin played more snaps on offense than Marlon Mack (21 to 17), but Mack had nine carries for 91 yards rushing. Turbin may keep a goal-line role, but it looks like Mack would become the primary ball carrier if Frank Gore were to get hurt.
