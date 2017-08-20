Colts' Robert Turbin: Strong second preseason game
Turbin had five carries for 15 yards and three receptions for 17 yards in Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas.
Turbin had a productive game and was the second running back used after Frank Gore. Marlon Mack looked strong (5 carries for 45 yards) in his preseason debut and could challenge for the backup role, but Turbin should begin the season as Gore's backup and as the goal-line back.
