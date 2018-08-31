Colts' Robert Turbin: Struggles before suspension
Turbin (suspension) took five carries for 12 yards and lost a fumble in Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals.
Turbin failed to take advantage of his opportunity as a starter in his last game appearance until Week 5. He could have a part-time role when he returns from his four-game suspension, with goal-line/short-yardage work representing his best opportunity to contribute.
