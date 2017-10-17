Colts' Robert Turbin: Suffers ugly arm injury Monday
Turbin sustained a left arm injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the Titans and did not return, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.
Turbin's left arm was twisted underneath him as he was tackled lunging for a first down in what looked to be an ugly injury. No official announcement has been made at this point, but the 27-year-old went straight to the locker room and did not return Monday. The injury occurred within the final three minutes of the game so specifics may not be available on the injury until Tuesday, but the Colts will provide updates as information is available.
