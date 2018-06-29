Colts' Robert Turbin: Tests positive for banned substance
Turbin is likely facing a suspension from the league after recently testing positive for a banned substance, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Turbin regularly worked with the first-team offense this spring and was thought to be entering training camp in line for the short-yardage role in the Colts backfield. With the team now unlikely to be without his services for multiple games, it wouldn't be a surprise if fifth-round rookie Jordan Wilkins (6-foot-1, 217 pounds) is given extended run in training camp. However, Marlon Mack (shoulder) and fourth-round rookie Nyheim Hines are also around to potentially take over Turbin's responsibilities.
