Turbin (ankle, suspension) will not play in Monday's preseason game against the Ravens.

Turbin suffered the injury in last week's preseason opener and missed practice throughout the week. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the 28-year-old has some additional recovery time as he is suspended through Week 4 for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

