Colts' Robert Turbin: Won't play Saturday
Turbin ankle, suspension) will be held out of Saturday's preseason contest against the 49ers.
Following a two-week absence to tend to an ankle injury, Turbin returned to practice Thursday, but the showing wasn't enough for the training staff to sign off on game action. He'll thus have one more chance to see the field (Thursday in Cincinnati) before kicking off the regular season with a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances. At that point, the Colts backfield could be helmed by a combination of Jordan Wilkins, Christine Michael and Nyheim Hines if Marlon Mack's strained hamstring continues to linger.
More News
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Returns to practice•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Won't play Monday•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Stands out in Thursday's preseason win•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Receives four-game suspension•
-
Colts' Robert Turbin: Tests positive for banned substance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...