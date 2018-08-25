Turbin ankle, suspension) will be held out of Saturday's preseason contest against the 49ers.

Following a two-week absence to tend to an ankle injury, Turbin returned to practice Thursday, but the showing wasn't enough for the training staff to sign off on game action. He'll thus have one more chance to see the field (Thursday in Cincinnati) before kicking off the regular season with a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances. At that point, the Colts backfield could be helmed by a combination of Jordan Wilkins, Christine Michael and Nyheim Hines if Marlon Mack's strained hamstring continues to linger.