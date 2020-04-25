Play

Colts' Robert Windsor: Lands in Indianapolis

The Colts selected Windsor in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 193rd overall.

The Penn State product had erratic production in his college career. He popped as a junior with 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks before falling to 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2019. Windsor profiles as a tackle in Indianapolis' 4-3 front, but will be playing for reserve snaps behind DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry.

