Ya-Sin (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's clash against the Chiefs.

Ya-Sin went from limited at practice Thursday to a non-participant Friday, which indicates he is trending in the wrong direction. Still, the Colts may just have been erring on the side of caution with his practice availability. Quincy Wilson and Marvell Tell would be in line for bigger roles if he is ultimately forced to sit out.

