Ya-Sin (ankle) is ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

The Colts' secondary takes another hit, as Pierre Desir (hamstring) is already inactive while Kenny Moore (shin) left the game as well. That leaves just Marvell Tell and Shakial Taylor as the team's only healthy cornerbacks in this divisional matchup.

