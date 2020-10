Ya-Sin was forced out of Sunday's 19-11 win over the Bears late in the fourth quarter, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Ya-Sin appeared to suffer a knee or leg injury after taking a hit, but he managed to limp off the field under his own power. The Colts will examine the extent of Ya-Sin's severity leading up to Week 5's contest in Cleveland. Coach Frank Reich didn't have an update on the nature of Ya-Sin's injury after the game, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.