Play

Ya-Sin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Ya-Sin sandwiched full practices Wednesday and Friday around a limited one Thursday and seems to be trending toward playing Week 13. The Colts would be without some of their depth at cornerback if the 23-year-old can't play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories