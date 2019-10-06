Colts' Rock Ya-Sin: Gearing up versus Chiefs
Ya-Sin (hip) is active for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
The Colts' secondary is in rough shape with starting safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion) and Malik Hooker (knee) inactive, so Ya-Sin will likely be used often in pass coverage. The rookie second-round pick played every defensive snap in Week 4 against the Raiders as he made four solo tackles and broke up a pass, but this will be a tougher outing against an explosive Chiefs' offense.
