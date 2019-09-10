Ya-Sin had two total tackles in Sunday's loss at the Chargers. He started at right cornerback with the Colts moving Kenny Moore to slot cornerback on the first series.

Ya-Sin played on 42 of the defense's 63 snaps as the second-round pick is essentially a starter and has moved ahead of Quincy Wilson on the depth chart. He did allow all three passes targeted at him to be completed, however, according to Pro Football Focus.