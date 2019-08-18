Colts' Rock Ya-Sin: Gets starting nod in nickel
Ya-Sin started ahead of Quincy Wilson in the starting nickel package in Saturday's preseason loss to Cleveland, ESPN 1070 am Indianapolis reports. He did not have a tackle and was called for pass interference.
While Ya-Sin didn't have a great game Thursday, he's drawn rave reviews in training camp and is pushing for a larger role at the start of the season. He could quickly get more snaps than Wilson in the secondary.
