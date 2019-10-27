Ya-Sin is expected to start at one of the cornerback positions for Sunday's game against Denver, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

With Pierre Desir inactive for the contest nursing a hamstring injury, Ya-Sin will get the promotion. The 23-year-old has been solid this season, racking up 24 tackles (23 solo) and one pass defended. The Temple product will face a strong matchup against a Denver offense that looked in disarray last week against Kansas City.